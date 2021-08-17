HARRISBURG – Fire companies, rescue companies and emergency medical services have until Oct. 15 to apply for grant funding through the 2021 Act 13 Unconventional Gas Well Fund Grant program.
In an announcement Monday, Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego said the grants are available for agencies that serve 40 counties with unconventional gas wells or those in neighboring counties. Applicants also must not be delinquent in their loan payments to the Pennsylvania Volunteer Loan Assistance Program and must participate in the Pennsylvania Fire Information Reporting System.
The funding can be used for training and certification, or to purchase specialized equipment needed to respond to unconventional natural gas wells. Awards can range between $2,000 to $6,000.
Applications became available with Monday’s announcement.
For additional information and how to apply, visit the Office of the State Fire Commissioner’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.