Those seeking funding through the Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fee program can start applying today through the Commonwealth Financing Authority.
The money is provided through the Pennsylvania’s Marcellus Legacy Fund, which was created through Act 13 of 2012 to distribute impact fee money from unconventional gas wells to counties, municipalities, and state agencies. This funding can be used for projects such as flood mitigration, watershed restoration and improvement, and recreation.
“Counties and municipalities across my Senate District have seen the benefits of natural gas impact fee dollars in their communities,” state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said. “The fee has generated more than $2 billion in tax revenue to support state and local projects. This figure does not include the millions directed back through the state’s Marcellus Legacy Fund by the CFA for local environmental improvement projects. We established the Legacy Fund to ensure a portion of the funds collected support local environmental enhancement and conservation programs. I urge our local governments and other eligible entities to apply for this important funding.”
Those interested can apply until May 31. Anyone with questions can call (717) 787-6245.
