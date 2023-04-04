HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt reminded Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register to vote in the May 16 municipal primary is four weeks away. Ensuring that our elections are conducted freely and fairly, and that every eligible voter can make their voice heard, are top priorities of the Shapiro Administration.

“I urge every eligible Pennsylvanian who is not yet registered to vote to register online before the May 1 deadline,” Schmidt said. “It takes only a few minutes to register, and then you can exercise your fundamental right to vote and let your voice be heard in the upcoming primary election.”