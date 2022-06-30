Active Living Center participants gather for county picnic

Last week, the Active Living Centers of Bradford County got together for a summer picnic. The event, which was held at Mt. Pisgah State Park, attracted around 60 senior citizens of varying ages for a day of music, food, and activities.
Standing at a picnic bench observing the activities, Active Living Center Director for Bradford County, Robin VanValkenburg, reflected on the importance of larger scale activities.
“The Active Living Centers are great” she said, watching a group of seniors tossing bean bags on a cornhole board. “But when you have the opportunity to get everybody together for something bigger, you get to see how big of an impact these events have on seniors.”
This was the first county-wide get-together for the Active Living Centers since COVID and acted as a great reminder that while we consider the world “reopened,” there are more vulnerable communities out there still working their way back toward normalcy.
“This wasn’t the first step” said VanValkenburg. “But it is a big one. We’re planning to have more events like this in the future.”
The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging, Inc. is funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, AmeriCorps, the United Way of Bradford County, the Lycoming County United Way, and the United Way of Susquehanna County.
For additional information on Area Agency on Aging services, call 1-800-982-4346.
