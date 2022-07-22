Active Living Center Volunteer celebrates 99th birthday

State representative Tina Pickett (R-110) presents Grace Geffert with a certificate of recognition for her volunteer work at Valley Active Living Center.

 Photo Provided

The Valley Active Living Center recently celebrated participant and volunteer Grace Geffert, who, on July 14, turned 99.

The VALC recognized that Grace not only reached the milestone of turning 90, but has continued to thrive after passing it by almost a decade ago.