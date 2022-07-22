Active Living Center Volunteer celebrates 99th birthday

The Valley Active Living Center recently celebrated participant and volunteer Grace Geffert, who, on July 14, turned 99.
The VALC recognized that Grace not only reached the milestone of turning 90, but has continued to thrive after passing it by almost a decade ago.
The VALC held a celebration for Geffert at Beeman’s Restaurant in Sayre, where she was given a certificate of recognition from State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110). Pickett recognized Geffert’s “demonstrating the highest ideals of citizenship throughout the years” and contributing to the enrichment and betterment of succeeding generations.”
Geffert not only volunteers at the Valley Active Living Center, but makes hats, quilts, and gloves for the VA in her spare time.
The entire Bradford/Sullivan/Susquehanna/Tioga Area Agency on Aging expressed their great pride in Geffert and the example she sets for all its participants and volunteers as she continues to support her community.
