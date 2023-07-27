TOWANDA — An active shooter prevention expert visited Bradford County Wednesday to provide his insights and possible solutions to municipal and law enforcement officials.

Chris Grollnek presented a seminar called “The Gift of Time” at the Bradford County Public Safety Center. The presentation provided facts on active shootings and information on how people can protect themselves. Grollnek is a former Marine and police officer from McKinney, Texas with 33 years experience in protective measures. The Bradford County Commissioners and Public Safety Department hosted and organized the seminar.

