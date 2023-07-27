TOWANDA — An active shooter prevention expert visited Bradford County Wednesday to provide his insights and possible solutions to municipal and law enforcement officials.
Chris Grollnek presented a seminar called “The Gift of Time” at the Bradford County Public Safety Center. The presentation provided facts on active shootings and information on how people can protect themselves. Grollnek is a former Marine and police officer from McKinney, Texas with 33 years experience in protective measures. The Bradford County Commissioners and Public Safety Department hosted and organized the seminar.
“While other experts focus on responding to active shooters, Chris emphasizes prevention and brings a unique perspective on how to help prevent incidents before they occur,” said Alan Pugh, Sr. of AMP Global Strategies.
Grollnek emphasized that he seeks solutions to give people “the gift of time” in the event of an active shooter. He stated that officials across the country have spent countless money on better equipment, such as faster and improved cars, armor and bullets. However, the actions of people continue to be flawed.
He promoted the EAGL System, a technology that utilizes cameras and artificial intelligence to detect guns and gunshots outside and inside buildings. The EAGL System camera would detect an un-holstered weapon and send an automated smartphone notification to school officials and/or law enforcement.
The system also has a network of sensors that detects the energy signature of guns, instead of sound. It also pinpoints the exact spot that a gunshot occurs.
“We can take the human element out of this, add the technology piece safely and still rely on the human element,” Grollnek said.
He stated that this can ensure quicker police arrivals and stop mass shootings, especially since 41% of those incidents start in the parking lot. During the seminar, the EAGL System was demonstrated at the Safety Center. An alarm went off inside the building and a voice announced that a gun was detected on the premises, which was carried by a demonstrating official.
The EAGL System could be a revolutionary way to detect guns and gunshots, he expressed. For example, smoke detectors and fire alarms are utilized to detect their specific emergency situations, but there was previously no such device or system for guns. He stated that every single minute is crucial in an active shooter event.
“Statistically speaking you have a 72% chance of being alone with no police around if you get caught in an active shooter event,” he said. “So if you’re alone and you don’t know what to do, how are we going to expect our kids to know what to do?”
The national average for the length of a school shooting is eight minutes, which is also the same amount of time it takes for police to arrive. According to the U.S. Secret Service, it takes around four minutes for people to realize they are even in an active shooter event, while it takes an additional minute to get a message to dispatch or police. Grollnek seeks to cut down and eliminate those crucial five minutes in that type of emergency.
“[The EAGL System] is buying you time that you didn’t have before,” Grollnek said. “This is the gift of time. we just gave you back five minutes with two systems.”
According to Grollnek, police responses at specific mass shooting events have included:
• Columbine: 45 minutes.
• Virginia Tech: 4 hours 45 minutes.
• Parkland: 9 minutes.
• Uvalde: 1 hour 17 minutes.
“Right now, we are going in the wrong direction though. We’re going backwards,” he said.
Five key pieces of advice for people to follow if they find themselves in an active shooter situation include:
1. Know your environment and exits.
2. Have a “plan A.”
3. Have a backup plan in case “plan A” is not possible.
4. Solve one problem at a time and worry about the current circumstances.
5. Do not hide. Instead, get out, help yourself and then assist others if at all possible.
“As an adult if I run from someone with a gun, I’ve got a 97% chance of not being shot. The key is I have to have a place I’m running to,” Grollnek said.
As a source of help for an emergency, people can call the 988 hotline. It is the suicide and crisis lifeline, but can be utilized for a variety of crises that include:
• substance abuse.
• economic issues.
• family and relationship issues.
• sexual orientation.
• abuse.
• mental and physical illness.
• loneliness.
Grollnek also showcased a number of facts about the perpetrators of mass shootings:
• Less than 25% of active shooters have a mental health diagnosis. He stated that this figure highlights that more mental health services are needed.
• Only one in four active shooters have a criminal history.
• 88% of weapons used in a mass shooting were acquired legally.
• 75% of mass shooters spent over a week preparing the attack.
• 75% of active shooters tell someone about their planned attack before they do it. For example, Nikolas Cruz posted a social media video discussing his planned mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. just days before the attack.
To stop active shooters, police have a national standard called ALERRT, in which they rush the shooter and try to stop them immediately, according to Grollnek. Typically, police follow the “Priority Of Lives Assessment” where they prioritize the needs of victims first. He stated that the order for police usually goes: victims, bystanders, their own lives and then the criminal. However, in an active shooter event, police invert POLA and prioritize stopping the shooter.
For example, it takes 60 seconds for a shooter to kill around four or more people, while a first responder can tourniquet a victim in the same amount of time. Grollnek stated that ALERRT is necessary to stop as many deaths as quickly as possible.
Although there is a national standard for police, there is still no universal one for the public, according to Grollnek. He stated that past standards, such as “run, hide, fight,” shelter-in-place, lockdown, and “activate active shooter protocols” have had mixed results. Grollnek expressed that he isn’t above being flawed himself. He stated that he once helped promote the “run, hide, fight” procedure, but now considers it a “terrible idea” because it doesn’t work in every situation.
Having multiple standards often creates confusion and can be difficult for both children and adults to remember. As an example, he stated that the Uvalde school shooting in May 2022 had a disastrous response because local officials used a mix of multiple standards.
Grollnek encouraged people to demand a national standard for the public that would be beneficial. On the local level, police should ask local teachers which standard they follow to ensure open communication and clarification.
