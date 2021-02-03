Hal Holbrook, best known by Elmira audiences for his role as Samuel Clemens – better known as Mark Twain – in his one-man play “Mark Twain Tonight!” has died aged 95.
An Emmy and Tony-winning actor, Holbrook’s career carried over 60 years of entertainment on stage, in film, and television, according to The New York Times.
His well-known play featured dramatic recitations of Clemens’ writings.
The first performance of the play dates back to 1954 at the former Lock Haven State Teachers College when he was 29 years old, according to TNYT. By that time, he had perfected the iconic hair and mustache, facial expressions, and Missouri accent.
Holbrook once joked to TNYT that he had to use less makeup to look elderly over the years.
He often rewrote the show’s material over the years to mirror pressing issues in society until his retirement in 2017, according to IMDb.
“The show has definitely become more topical over the years,” said Holbrook in a 2001 interview with the Daily Digest. “I read the newspapers and I get upset or angry or hysterical about home hypocrisy, cruelty, lying or idiocy and so I go back to my notes.”
The most notable roles from his longtime career were as Abraham Lincoln in the miniseries “Lincoln” (1974), his recurring role as Attorney Reese Watson in “Designing Women,” his role as Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men” (1976) and his Oscar-nominated role in “Into the Wild” (2007).
The Elmira College Center for Mark Twain Studies quoted Clemens in a honor of Holbrook on Tuesday: “Manifestly, dying is nothing to a really great and brave man.”
Local residents saw Holbrook perform live at the Clemens Center for the Performing Arts in Elmira, named in the author’s honor. Clemens married into an Elmira family and is buried there.
A tribute to Holbrook on the center’s Facebook page reads, “We will always remember the talented Hal Holbrook. We were lucky enough to have him grace our stage numerous times in his one-man play portraying Mark Twain, and his performances were never anything less than outstanding.”
Holbrook is survived by his children, grandchildren, and all fans of historical theatre, especially Elmira natives.
