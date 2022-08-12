TOWANDA — On Wednesday, Aug. 10 the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus held a one-year anniversary celebration for its Newman W. Benson Acute Rehab Unit.
Towanda Campus Senior Director of Operations Jerikah Gilliland opened the celebration saying “it’s really crazy to think that a year ago, with many unknowns, we were meeting here for the opening ceremony.”
“At that time our goal was pretty simple,” Gilliland continued. “It was to provide excellent care to as many people as possible.”
Gilliland noted that in addition to the staff and administrators attending the celebration, some special VIPs — or very important patients — were invited back for a sort of reunion.
Joe Sawyer, president of both Sayre and Towanda campuses, spoke on some of the units goals for the first year, all of which were met.
“We have cared for more than 240 patients for their advanced comprehensive rehabilitation needs in the past year,” said Sawyer. “What a great accomplishment.”
While the majority of patients come internally from the Guthrie system, Sawyer noted that referrals have been received from other healthcare facilities as far away as Mechanicsburg, Rochester, and even Philadelphia.
One such referral was Robert Silvernail, who came to the Newman W. Benson Acute Rehab Unit from the Arnot-Ogden Healthcare System in Elmira, N.Y.
Silvernail suffered from a stroke in June, which completely immobilized the left side of his face and body. After five days at Arnot Ogden, one of his intensive care nurses recommended the Newman W. Benson unit to him.
In an interview with the Review, Silvernail noted that after only a few days the speech therapist in Towanda had him talking, as well as working his way up to eating more solid foods.
He also recalled his own personal “miracle” moment, which took place after only three days of physical therapy and occupational therapy.
“I was laying in bed one night with my wife,” said Silvernail, “and all of a sudden I went like this.”
Silvernail was raising his left arm from his side.
“I don’t know what caused it to move,” continued Silvernail. “It was like a miracle.”
Silvernail noted that the same thing happened with his leg a few days afterward. His next big hurdle was walking, which was a big step for Silvernail.
“I’m thinking to myself, ‘I’m never going to walk, this is as good as it’s going to get,’” said Silvernail. “I was really depressed.”
However, with time and perseverance Silvernail re-learned all the motions and actions he needs for every day life.
“Everything was well-supervised,” said Silvernail. “They didn’t let me do anything without somebody being there.”
Silvernail recalled the staff’s quick response when his speech began to stutter.
“They thought maybe I was having another stroke,” said Silvernail. “Within three minutes they had me down to the radiology room and gave me another CT scan.”
He said they believe he had a mini stroke. Silvernail noted that his doctors collaborated to change his medication at that time and he hasn’t had another incident since.
Silvernail stayed in the acute rehab unit for 20 days. By the time he left he was able to walk with a cane, shower, and perform other daily tasks with assistance.
“Now I can walk. I can walk without a cane if I have to,” said Silvernail. “I can take a shower with minimal assistance.”
“I’m practically self-sufficient, and I attribute that all to the training and the tools that they gave me here,” Silvernail continued.
Patricia Benson, benefactor of the unit and wife to the late Newman W. Benson, also spoke during the event.
Benson wanted to share why in her mind the hospital and the rehab unit were a perfect fit when she was looking for a way to honor her late husband.
“Newman had a motto,” said Benson. “It was: ambition, commitment, and excellence.”
Benson said she could see those attributes in the work being done in the rehab unit. And the location is perfect, because to Newman “there was no place like Towanda,” according to Benson.
“Everything kind of fell into place,” said Benson. “I’m so proud of everybody.”
