TOWANDA — On Wednesday, Aug. 10 the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus held a one-year anniversary celebration for its Newman W. Benson Acute Rehab Unit.

Towanda Campus Senior Director of Operations Jerikah Gilliland opened the celebration saying “it’s really crazy to think that a year ago, with many unknowns, we were meeting here for the opening ceremony.”

