TOWANDA — A local prosecutor shared his perspective on a recent assault case that resulted in a not guilty verdict.
First Assistant District Attorney James Nasatka prosecuted the case against Mary Jane Pettit, 32, who was accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault.
In 2021, the victim allegedly found Pettit hitting her vehicle with a baseball bat in the parking lot of Twin Rivers Terrace in Athens, according to court documents. Pettit was accused of hitting the victim once in the rib cage and once in the head with the bat. At the trial’s conclusion, the jury deliberated for about one hour before declaring Pettit not guilty on all charges.
Nasatka stated that evidence consisted of testimony from the victim and witnesses at the victim’s residence during the alleged incident. He also stated that photographs were taken of the victim’s injuries. At trial, Nasatka called three eyewitnesses who testified that the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon happened. However, defense attorney Kevin Beardsley argued that “the government’s witnesses lied” and there was “no consistent evidence that a baseball bat was ever used.”
“At best, the evidence was that the two had an argument and a fist fight, and Ms. Pettit was simply defending herself from what she perceived as a threat,” Beardsley said.
Nasatka stated that a possible reason for the verdict was that the alleged weapon was never recovered. He also provided his response to the claim that the testimonies were false.
“Overall, I think there were some differences in the statements of the victim verses the witnesses, whose stories did differ on some details,” Nasatka said. “I attributed that in my closing arguments to perceptive differences in details that were not essential elements of the charges, but I can see why the jury would not be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt as to the defendant’s guilt based on those differences.”
Nasatka further elaborated on his view regarding the testimonies in the case against Pettit.
“I wholeheartedly disagree with the assertion that the victim/witnesses lied about the assault with a deadly weapon,” Nasatka said. “I believe that there were differences in certain detail, but all of the witnesses that saw the whole event stated that the victim was struck twice with either a bat or what appeared to be a bat.”
Nasatka thanked the jury for their service, although he was disappointed that the trial didn’t result in a conviction.
Beardsley expressed his feelings regarding his client’s not guilty verdict.
“Obviously, we are pleased with the jury’s decision and happy that Ms. Pettit can put this behind her,” he said.
Johnny Williams contributed to this story.
