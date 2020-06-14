The Pennsylvania Department of Health recorded an additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Bradford County as of midnight Saturday, bringing the total to date to 47 cases – 43 of which are confirmed while the remaining four are probable.
For the past two weeks, Bradford County has held steady with 46 cases. An enhanced COVID-19 dashboard released earlier this week clarified that of those 46 cases, four were probable.
Across the state, the Department of Health reported an additional 463 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 78,462 to date, although nearly 74% patients have recovered. A total of 6,211 COVID-19 related deaths have also been recorded — an increase of 49 from Friday’s reporting.
“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
