Bradford County now has its sixth COVID-19-related death to date, as reported by the Pennsylvania Department of Health Wednesday. Meanwhile, the county’s confirmed cases have risen by 11 compared to Tuesday’s reporting.
According to DOH data, the sixth death took place Sept. 30. The fourth and fifth deaths – one of which was a resident at the Bradford County Manor – happened Sept. 23 and 25 following four months without any COVID-19-related fatalities.
Seventeen Bradford County COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized and two are on ventilators.
Bradford County has had 246 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March, including 31 cases among personal care or nursing home residents and 10 among staff between four facilities.
Forty-four of these confirmed cases were reported between Sept. 25 and Oct. 1.
