Bradford County had an additional confirmed COVID-19 case as of Monday’s reporting from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, bringing the total confirmed cases to 50 to date.
Last Friday, the county was also reported with two additional probable cases, bringing that total to six to date.
“As we move closer to having the entire state in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”
Across the state, the Department of Health reported 456 additional positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 82,186 cases to date, while three new deaths brought that total to 6,426.
Seventy-eight percent of those who tested positive for COVID-19 across the state have recovered.
There have also been 585,662 people who have tested negative across Pennsylvania, with 2,834 in Bradford County.
