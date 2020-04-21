It’s hard for seniors these days.
Their last year of school is being spent at home, away from their friends.
Memorable moments like senior trips, proms and even graduations are being lost.
That led Towanda senior Emma Bass, and her mother Jessica Hilts-Bass, to start a Facebook page to give back to seniors at Towanda High School.
That led to the Adopt a Senior Black Knight! Class of 2020 page. The page allows people from the community to ‘adopt’ a senior where they can send a care package of things to that senior.
“A friend of mine in Michigan had done it for her daughter and asked me to be a part of her group, and I asked if it would be ok to do it here and she said yes,” Hilts-Bass said.
The page started on April 14, and Bass thought it would be something special for her classmates.
“Towanda has a lot of negativity and I saw that post and saw how positive it was for everyone and thought it would be a good thing to do for Towanda and the kids I go to school with,” Bass said.
At first, the Towanda senior wasn’t sure how much of an impact the page would have.
“At first I didn’t think it was going to take off, but about 2-3 days in I was able to get a decent amount of people in it and it kind of blew up from there,” Bass said. “I made a list and we have about 45 students on there.”
“We want to make sure even those kids that aren’t part of the group, if they aren’t on social media, we can still get in touch with them and get them things,” Hilts-Bass said.
Recently Hilts-Bass had a teacher from Northeast Bradford reach out to her, to try and start something similar there. And other schools throughout this region are doing something similar, including Southern Tioga School Districts, Montoursville and Williamsport.
For Bass this seemed like something to not only give to the seniors, but also show them the community is thinking of them.
“I think because they are all pretty down with COVID-19 and having to be quarantined, they can’t even get together,” Bass said. “They can talk on the phone, they can Facetime, but to have someone send them something in the mail is something different for them. At least this might give them a little something to look forward to.
“From the seniors’ perspective it’s nice to see the community come together. It’s nice to see the number of people that are trying to make the best of this situation, because it’s not ideal. It’s honestly refreshing. You don’t see a lot of that in this town. You don’t see a lot of togetherness in the community.”
While this is letting the community reach out to the kids, it’s also allowing people the kids know reach out as well.
“Not only are we reaching Towanda students and their families, but their extended families are able to see this idea and think, ‘oh I can put this in the mail now instead of waiting until graduation time,” Hilts-Bass said.
While there are a number of Towanda students taking part, the plan is to make sure every kid gets something from multiple people.
“There are some kids that might only have one adoption, but we are going to come together and make sure everyone gets more than just one thing,” Hilts-Bass said. “Besides there being 45 kids, there are 521 members right now, so it’s reached a lot of people.”
