Advocates, lawmakers hope Pa. House power shift opens door for election law changes

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TOM GRALISH
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

This article is made possible through Spotlight PA‘s collaboration with Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers agree on one thing: the commonwealth needs to rewrite its election laws.