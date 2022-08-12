Advocates warn Pennsylvania hydrogen hub expensive, inefficient

Pipes and tanks snake around the inside of a carbon capture and storage facility during the official opening of the facility at the Boundary Dam Power Station in Estevan, Saskatchewan in 2014. Pennsylvania is in consideration as a hydrogen hub.

 AP Photo/Michael Bell

The possibility of building a hydrogen hub in Pennsylvania, and the federal funds that would follow, has attracted interest from both Republicans and Democrats.

A recent House Democratic Policy Committee hearing highlighted the tension between a hub’s economic potential and environmental protection.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.