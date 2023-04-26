Affordability remains top issue for Pa.’s state-related universities during budget process

Despite a funding boost, Pennsylvania’s state-related universities may still raise what is already some of the most expensive tuition in the nation.

 Centre Daily Times/Abby Drey
This story was produced by the State College regional bureau of Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s four state-related universities are asking the legislature for a long-awaited budget increase, but the schools’ leaders have not said whether more money would prevent future tuition hikes.

