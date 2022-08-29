Affordable housing, job training a growing problem for Pennsylvania business owners

Preston High School students Arrington Bucklew, left, and Chase Loughry look over some of the job training opportunities offered to students by companies and unions in Kingwood, W.Va.

 The Dominion-Post via AP/Kathy Plum

In the Pennsylvania economy today, employers struggle with finding enough workers, rising prices, and enough affordable housing for their workers.

Rising prices, employee and supply shortages, wage surcharges, and “escalating energy prices” puts “a strain on our survival,” said David Crouse, owner of 3C’s family restaurant in the Pottsville area.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.