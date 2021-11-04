After being hit twice, man warns motorists to watch out for mobility scooters

William Snyder of South Waverly is reminding motorists to watch out for those who use motorized mobility scooters to get around town after he was hit twice by vehicles this past summer.
“Just look,” he told motorists. “Just open your eyes. It doesn’t take much (to seriously hurt someone).”
Snyder, who lives with cerebral palsy and epilepsy, has tried to make sure his scooter is visible with a raised reflective orange triangle and a state-issued rotating amber-colored light for nighttime.
Recalling the first incident, in which his scooter was sideswiped by a 97-year-old driver while in the middle of a crosswalk at the intersection of West Lockhart and North Higgins streets in Sayre Borough, Snyder added, “I could have died. I don’t know how fast he was going or nothing.” Snyder was returning home from a doctor’s appointment that day and said he was grateful that none of his four children were with him.
His scooter was deemed totaled with $800 worth of damage. One of the tires, he remembered, was snapped off and ended up between his legs.
After receiving a temporary replacement, Snyder was hit by anther vehicle backing up at Walmart while he was traveling in the fire lane.
“The guy was backing up, not paying attention. I had my left arm and my left leg pinned between my chair and his bumper,” Snyder said.
Snyder’s son was able to get the driver’s attention after his own attempts were unsuccessful.
Snyder previously shared his story with the Bradford County Commissioners after a GoFundMe fundraiser was started in August to help raise $3,500 for a new scooter. The fundraiser has since met its goal, as he told commissioners last week, and Snyder was starting the ordering process.
For Snyder, an American Red Cross volunteer who also attended last week’s commissioners meeting to promote the organization’s need for local help, having a new scooter will allow him to continue his service to the community.
“I love volunteering, I love being out in the community, I love helping people,” Snyder said.
While sharing some of Snyder’s story during a meeting in early October, Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller also called on motorists to make sure they pay attention to those who require motorized medical scooters, especially in areas where the visibility of crosswalks can be limited.
“Please be paying attention when you’re driving through municipalities and especially at intersections and crosswalks,” Miller said. “We’re seeing more and more people on scooters and they’re hard to see, so we need to be paying attention.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.