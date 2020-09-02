The Sayre Theatre’s doors have been closed since March 16 due to Pennsylvania’s response to COVID-19, but starting Thursday they will be open once again.
The theater experience will be a little different than before, however, with state imposed limits of 25 people per screen and one movie, Christopher Nolan’s new thriller “Tenent.” The movie will play on all three screens this first weekend due to limited new content that has been made available for small theaters, according to the Bradford County Regional Arts Council. In addition, the theater will continue showing the movie over the next eight weeks due to contract requirements with the movie studio.
With its historic Sayre, Keystone, and Rialto theaters closed, the BCRAC was able to hold pop-up drive-ins and lawn chair cinemas, along with curbside popcorn events, throughout the summer. Inflatable screens and projection equipment was also rented out for fundraisers and parties.
“Our arts programming has also continued,” BCRAC Executive Director Elaine Poost explained.
This included the recycled arts initiative Art Again, which created free art kits for children from donated new and used art materials. They were distributed at the curbside popcorn events along with the Child Hunger Outreach Partners’ pop-up food pantries. More than 300 have been given out to date, according to Poost.
The BCRAC has also been able to move its Thursdays in the Studio artist workshops to an online platform under the revised name Thursdays in the (Virtual) Studio. The first workshop held in August on flower pressing drew in participants from different parts of the country, such as Virginia, Arizona, North Carolina and Michigan. Mosaic and fabric artist Gail Jones will be featured during another workshop this month.
“We have been blessed with our partnerships with other organizations that have supported our operations, been reciprocal in keeping spirits up, and to have helped us weather this crisis as a community. Theaters are not intended to be empty places.” Poost said. She also recognized the community members who have taken part in the different programming and have supported the organization with donations, by purchasing memberships and brick memorials, and donating art materials.
Although the Keystone Theatre in Towanda and Rialto Theatre in Canton will remain closed at this time, Poost reminded everyone that they are available to rent for private events.
The Sayre Theatre will operate only on weekends with limited, pre-packaged concessions. Social distancing measures will be in place, and masks will be required for moviegoers until they are seated in the auditorium.
For more information about the BCRAC including programming, call (570) 268-2787 or visit bcrac.org. For movie information and ticket sales for the Sayre Theatre, visit www.bradfordcountymovies.com/Sayre-Theatre.
