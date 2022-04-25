The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a former Bradford County youth pastor with multiple sexual assault-related charges related to incidents from more than 20 years ago and is now seeking his extradition from Australia.
On Monday, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the case against 52-year-old Robert Fenton, who is believed to currently work in a church in Queensland, Australia. Shapiro said that church is being notified of the charges.
The Attorney General's Office and Pennsylvania State Police began their investigation in July 2021 following a referral from the Bradford County District Attorney's Office. Investigators alleged that between 1996 and 1998, Fenton sexually abused the victim repeatedly, starting when she was around 14 years old and when Fenton was 26. The youth pastor had declared that God wanted the victim to be his spouse.
“He sought and received the approval of church leaders to 'betroth' the victim to him with an understanding that no sexual activity would occur,” the Attorney General's Office stated in a release Monday. “However, between 1996 and 1998 the victim sustained frequent sexual abuse by Fenton.”
The victim came forward after she left the unidentified religious community and sought help to recover from the abuse.
Investigators noted that the victim's statements were corroborated by former church officials and those who were associated with both Fenton and the victim.
“The defendant used his power and authority in his religious community to lie, manipulate and regularly abuse a young girl in his community. I promised we would hold anyone who was abusing children accountable – and Robert Fenton is no exception,” said Shapiro. “Survivors experience a lifetime of anguish and trauma trying to overcome the impact of abuse. I want survivors to know – we believe you, and we will not let predators get away with the sexual assault of children.”
Fenton was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and related charges. Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Daniel J. Dye is handling the prosecution of the case.
