AG Chesapeake settlement information session planned for Towanda HS

AG settlement information session planned for tonight
TOWANDA – Attorneys with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office will be at the Towanda High School auditorium this evening to provide information about the state’s settlement with Chesapeake Energy addressing post-production costs and how leaseholders can move forward with receiving their royalty payments.
In March, Chesapeake settled a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office five years prior over the deduction of post-production costs from natural gas royalty payments after concerns arose around the area.
As part of the settlement, which includes $5.3 million in restitution, leaseholders have until Nov. 29 to select from a few options for how their monthly royalty is calculated or move forward with a default selection that includes the continued deduction of post-production costs.
The information session will begin at 6:30 p.m., with attorneys available to take questions until 9:30 p.m. The attorneys will also be available for questions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradford County Commissioners Office inside the Bradford County Courthouse.
