AG Chesapeake settlement information session planned for Towanda HS

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is pictured while addressing Bradford County landowners about the Chesapeake Energy lawsuit in 2019 in the Towanda High School auditorium. Attorneys from his office will be at the auditorium for an information session this evening.

TOWANDA – Attorneys with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office will be at the Towanda High School auditorium this evening to provide information about the state’s settlement with Chesapeake Energy addressing post-production costs and how leaseholders can move forward with receiving their royalty payments.

In March, Chesapeake settled a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office five years prior over the deduction of post-production costs from natural gas royalty payments after concerns arose around the area.

As part of the settlement, which includes $5.3 million in restitution, leaseholders have until Nov. 29 to select from a few options for how their monthly royalty is calculated or move forward with a default selection that includes the continued deduction of post-production costs.

The information session will begin at 6:30 p.m., with attorneys available to take questions until 9:30 p.m. The attorneys will also be available for questions from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Bradford County Commissioners Office inside the Bradford County Courthouse.