U.S. Rep. Fred Keller (R-Pa.-12) hold his ninth tele-town hall on Monday where he discussed his agenda and listeners had the opportunity to call in with their question or write and send them online.
Keller started the evening with a list of his priorities for his term in office that included issues like veteran’s rights, agriculture, border security, energy, healthcare, infrastructure, voter ID laws and critical race theory.
VeteransKeller spoke about his role in getting the National Personnel Records Center to reopen and announced that they will get back up to 100% capacity in staffing.
“Our veterans have done so much to protect our freedoms,” he said. “They deserve to have us stand up for them.”
Keller introduced the RECORDS Act which directs the NPRC to fully re-open and issue a report to Congress on efforts to eliminate the backlog of veteran requests for documents and benefits.
AgricultureKeller said he was proud to sponsor legislation on the Healthy Milk for Healthy Kids Act that would give students access to 2% milk and he introduced the GIVE MILK Act that would benefit mothers and children in the WIC Program.
He is sponsoring the Dairy Pride Act that would make the FDA label products appropriately so that consumers know that what products are actually milk while items produced from almonds and oranges would be labeled as juice instead of milk.
Border securityKeller said he has made trips to the southern border and spoken with Border Patrol agents, local sheriffs and residents who told him that they supported Trump era border policies and that President Biden reversed many of them, but now he seeks to reinstate those policies.
Keller stated he was at a recent press conference where people asked him why he goes to the southern border when he is a representative from Pennsylvania because it’s not a border state.
He said that undocumented immigrants are being shipped across the country to various states including Pennsylvania.
“That makes every state a border state,” said Keller.
Trips to the border, introducing legislation and letters to the administration are actions he has participated in.
Pandemic
Keller said that he joined 200 congressmen in signing a letter to Nancy Pelosi to demand a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19.
“We need to hold China accountable,” he said. “We know the virus originated in China. All of us who have lost family, friends and neighbors to the virus deserve to have answers and that’s why we need to have the investigation”
Energy
Keller stated that “on any given day up to 10% of the nation’s dry natural gas comes out of Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District” and that local gas creates jobs and revenue for governments at the local, state and federal level.
He considers energy to be a national security issue because Americans shouldn’t have to rely on energy from foreign governments and said that the year 2019 was the first time since 1957 that the U.S. was energy independent.
“Affordable energy saves the average household in Pennsylvania $1,100 per year in energy costs,” he said.
Healthcare
Keller is co-sponsoring the Rural Health Act that would re-evaluate Medicare payments and how they are applied to rural hospitals and healthcare providers for in-patient services and making sure they receive an equitable share of the reimbursements.
He is working with U.S. Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pa.-7) on the Nurses Care Act which would allow nurse certification for the temporary nurses’ assistants that worked during the pandemic and allowing that experience to count towards their certification.
“It is a needed thing so that our people that require care in assisted living facilities have the people ready to care for them should they need it,” he said.
The EMS Counts Act he is sponsoring would have the Department of Labor accurately count the number of firefighters and EMS personnel in rural communities to obtain a fair share of resources.
Criminal justice
Keller supports Eric’s Law, which was introduced in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and would allow for a second jury to review a sentence when someone is found guilty in a death penalty case, but the first jury could not reach a unanimous decision. Currently, if a jury is unable to reach a unanimous decision for a death penalty, the judge must impose another sentence, according to Keller and Toomey.
The bill was named in honor of Eric Williams, a corrections officer who was murdered by an inmate serving a life sentence at U.S. Penitentiary Canaan in Wayne County.
Infrastructure
Keller said that he will take part in the ongoing infrastructure talks in Congress for the next few months.
He stated that defining what is and is not infrastructure is important in the talks.
Some of the things he considers to be infrastructure include roads, bridges, service transportation, broadband internet access, pipelines and water and sewer systems.
Keller stated that House Democrats are working on a bill that is $1 trillion while the Republicans’ plan would be $400 billion.
One caller asked if the infrastructure bill had any provisions about using natural gas in the local community because he heard that most of the natural gas produced in the state was being shipped to other states.
“That is why I include natural gas pipelines as part of infrastructure because distribution and transmission of that resource is going to take pipelines,” said Keller. “Even though people may not have natural gas, it still helps lower the cost.”
Prisons
A caller asked about Keller’s priorities concerning the Prison Reform Caucus.
Keller helped form the Prison Reform Caucus during COVID-19 when the Bureau of Prisons from D.C. was making decisions to shift inmates from one facility to another.
He stated that COVID positive patients were being moved into into the prisons and he wanted to make sure that correctional officers were kept safe by having necessary resources.
“We want to make sure the Bureau of Prisons is accountable,” he said. “We are looking at staffing levels and making sure correctional officers aren’t being brunt out by working too many hours.”
Unemployment
A caller from Montgomery asked when the $300 supplement income to unemployment insurance would end.
Keller stated that its part of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan which ends at the beginning of September.
“The best stimulus is a job and we need to make sure we safely reopen our economy,” he said. “I have the confidence in people all across Pa.-12.”
Keller said he encourages people to do what they can to participate and get back into the workforce.
Protest
The same caller asked why some members of Congress were defending Gwen Berry after she appeared to have her back turned to the U.S. flag as the National Anthem played at the U.S. Olympic Trials.
“We should respect that flag and the service of the men and women who have our uniform on,” he said. “We should not tolerate people who do not respect the flag.”
Economy
A caller from Lewisburg asked him what has he been doing to move our economy forward.
“We need policies that incentive investment in America and that doesn’t happen through higher taxes and more regulation,” said Keller. “We need to put policies in place and that’s what I’m working on every day when I’m meeting with people that go to work everyday.”
Keller stated that he wants to create an economy where people are able to make things and compete for labor.
“That way everybody’s wages go up, not just a select few that are chosen by politicians when you raise the minimum wage,” he said.
Critical Race Theory
One caller asked what were Republicans doing about Critical Race Theory being taught in schools.
“I think we need to focus on not what divides us but what makes us the same as Americans. I don’t look at peoples’ outward appearance,” he said. “We should be teaching our kids how exceptional America is.”
“While we have had flaws in our history, we have the greatest nation on the face of the earth,” he said. “We did some things that we shouldn’t have done, but we fixed that and we made a more perfect union.”
A woman from Williamsport wrote that she hopes Keller fights against Critical Race Theory.
“I will do everything I can to make sure that we let everybody know how great it is to be an American citizen and live in the greatest country in the world,” said Keller in response.
Elections
One caller inquired about where Keller stands on stronger Voter ID Laws.
“Elections according to the Constitution are to be run by the states,” said Keller.
As a state representative, he said he supported a voter ID bill that would have had the state government provide photo ID cards with no cost to the voter.
“We need to support our legislators in Harrisburg to advance a law that makes sense,” he said.
Guns
One man from Tioga County asked if there was movement on interstate travel with conceal carry.
“I support universal reciprocity and law abiding citizens who have a concealed carry permit should be able to travel within the United States,” said Keller.
However, Keller stated he was not optimistic about a law being passed because Republicans are currently in the minority in both houses of Congress.
Commented
