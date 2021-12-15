TUNKHANNOCK – Representatives from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office will be on hand at the Triton Hose Company in Tunkhannock to discuss the recent settlement reached with Chesapeake Energy.
Representatives will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today to answer questions.
The Attorney General’s office had reached a settlement in its class action lawsuit against Chesapeake for unfair practices regarding royalty payments to its leased landowners. The settlement, in the amount of $5.3 million will be split among Chesapeake-leased landowners but they must elect how they wish to receive the payment. {span}Those with Market Enhancement Clauses or Ready for Sale or Use Leases are able to choose between being paid the higher of a local, publicly listed in-basin price without any deductions or net back price with deductions each month, whichever is higher, or just receive the netback price with deductions as they have up to this point. Those with non-MEC leases have an opportunity to chose between the in-basin price without deductions or the netback price with deductions.{/span}
Representatives had previously met concerned landowners in Towanda in November, and presented to landowners in Tunkhannock last night.
Pennsylvania Royalty Owners with Chesapeake Leases who have questions may go to the firehall to ask any questions regarding the election and how to go about receiving their share. There are several payment options but representatives will not advise taking one option over others, merely outline them. The deadline for royalty elections has been extended to Jan. 28, 2022.
Those with questions but who are unable to attend are encouraged to visit PAroyaltysettlements.com. They may also contact the Attorney General’s office at (717) 787-4530 or via email at Antitrust@attorneygeneral.gov. Questions can also be directed to the claims administrator Epiq Global, a legal services company that can be reached at (855) 907-2082 or chesapeakeinfo@epiqglobal.com.
The Triton Hose Company is located at on 116W Tioga St.
