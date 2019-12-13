Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro claimed that, despite tactics to delay and prolong by the defendants in the case of alleged missing and deducted royalty payments to northeastern Pennsylvania lease owners, he has unwavering confidence that Chesapeake Energy and Anadarko Petroleum will pay landowners “what is owed to them” in an interview with The Daily Review on Thursday.
“We will reach into their corporate pockets and pull out the royalties that are owed to these landowners and deliver them,” Shapiro said.
Since the case alleging that Chesapeake and Anadarko used deceptive tactics to obtain leases in the Bradford County and surrounding areas was filed in 2015, only incremental progress has been made at finding a resolution. The case has been stuck in appeals since Lycoming County Senior Judge Kenneth Brown ruled that the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law applies to the case.
The decision was appealed to Commonwealth Court by the drilling companies, which claimed that they were leasing the subsurface rights and were not selling anything. On March 15 of this year the court ruled 6-1 in the attorney general’s favor that they were engaging in consumer sales when purchasing gas leases.
The gas companies then appealed the decision to the State Supreme Court, which agreed to hear the case on Oct. 30. Shapiro calls the appeals by the defense a tactic to delay their imminent payment to the landowners.
“It is frustrating, I know to me and the landowners, that Chesapeake and Anadarko have chosen to go this route of delay but they will not be able to avoid responsibility,” he remarked.
Shapiro stated that he has total confidence in the Office of the Attorney General’s case in front of the Supreme Court.
“We are very confident in our case and will continue to fight for the good people of Bradford County and the surrounding communities that have been ripped off by Chesapeake and Anadarko,” he responded. “I think they have a poor legal argument and I think they’re doing everything in their power to delay it as long as they can. In the past they’ve never had to deal with a tenacious attorney general who’s not going to quit. We relish big fights, taking on big fights on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania, and when we take on these fights we win.”
The attorney general would not rule out the possibility of settlement with the gas companies and could not speak in specifics about any ongoing negotiations, but could say that “generally we try to resolve cases if a settlement is in the public interest.”
When asked if his office considered stock prices of the gas companies or their potential to pay out restitution in the near or long term future when considering settlements, the attorney general said, “I could care less about their stock prices, I only care about the landowners and making sure they get what is rightfully owed to them.”
Shapiro also highlighted in the interview what he believes is a disinformation effort by the gas companies to “deflect from reality.” He claims that the gas companies have purposefully misled landowners involved in the civil class action against the drillers into believing that the OAG is preventing the class action settlement from being dispersed.
“That is completely and utterly false,” he said of the gas companies’ claims. “What the defendants are doing is using my office as an excuse not to go forward with their commitments to the private class plaintiffs.”
Shapiro continued to say that the federal court presiding over the case has total authority and that his office has no say over what happens with the class action.
“In fact, I told the landowners that I encourage them to go forward and get what is due to them,” he related. “I think the landowners, these are smart people, they get it, they see this as more nonsense being spewed by the drilling companies to delay them from writing a check to the landowners.”
The attorney general recently spoke with landowners in the Bradford County area, reassuring any doubt spread created by the delays and “deflects from reality” from the gas companies.
“They’re grateful in knowing that we’re fighting for them,” Shapiro said of the landowners. “This is a complex legal process due to the delay tactics of these companies. ... They’re frustrated by the companies and their intransigence.”
In a letter written to landowners involved in the case, Tracy Wertz, chief deputy attorney general, said the most recent appeal to the State Supreme Court may add eight to 12 months of delay to the OAG’s claims.
