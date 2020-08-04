The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has issued the second annual Safe2Say report, which tracks data received during the 2019-2020 school year.
“Safe2Say Something PA empowers students, teachers, and administrators to anonymously report potentially unsafe activities in schools,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has kept students from vital parts of the child safety net, young people across Pennsylvania have continued to rely on Safe2Say to report life-saving tips.
“None of this would have been possible without the students who have trusted us and participated, the analysts in the crisis management center who work 24-7 to handle tips and keep people safe, and nearly every school in Pennsylvania that has worked with us to get the word out about a service that is supporting students during this critical time and strengthening public safety.”
Shapiro said that the highest number of tips continue to be about mental health, rather than potential school violence.
“When I visited Pennsylvania schools, kids told me over and over that they were most concerned about their peers’ mental health — more than any of the other stresses they had to worry about every day.”
According to the annual report, of the 23, 745 tips received during the 2019-2020 school year, the top three categories of tips were:
- Bullying / Cyber Bullying, 3608 tips;
- Suicide / Suicide Ideation, 2576 tips;
- Cutting / Self-Harm, 2139 tips.
While Pennsylvania students were staying at home and attending classes online, Safe2Say saw an increase in Life Safety Tips such as suicide and self-harm. From July 2019 until March 13, 2020, 17% of tips received were designated as Life Safety matters, but starting in March, 37% of tips received were in this category.
The results of the 2019-2020 report conclude that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of increased public safety and life-saving resources for kids. In addition to last year’s recommendation for more mental health services in Pennsylvania schools, the Safe2Say staff recommends funding for innovative child safety net programs, including child protection and mental health services available at home, as part of a full response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “This pandemic has made clear that a stronger safety net needs to be in place to protect kids at any time, not just in schools,” concluded Shapiro. “We have to try innovative new ways to reach kids in need, including making child protective and mental health services available at home.”
Students and community members can submit tips via the website, www.Safe2Saypa.org; through the Safe2Say Something app; or via telephone at 844-Safe2Say (844-723-2729).
