A Pennsylvania woman is being sued for allegedly scamming farmers by failing to provide adequate paid services.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that his office has filed suit against Diane Comrey, who had been doing business as Earthcare & Conservation.
Comrey allegedly used the company to convince farmers that she could prepare and submit nutrient management plans and other documents for them to government agencies. Preparing and submitting this information ensures farms are operating legally and qualifies them for certain government reimbursement programs. She repeatedly accepting money for services that she failed to do, which violated consumer protection laws.
“Pennsylvania’s farmers trusted Comrey to complete and submit important plans on their behalf, plans that could make or break their farming operations,” said Shapiro. “When she took their money and failed to deliver, she betrayed the trust of Pennsylvanians working in an already tightly pinched industry. I will always take action to protect our consumers and our farmers. I would like to thank the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Agriculture for their help in bringing this lawsuit.”
In 2019, a Dauphin County farmer paid her $4,266 to complete a plan and submit it to government agencies. After 18 months of continued attempts to contact her, the farmer finally heard from her. She cancelled their agreement to meet and deliver the plans to the farmer. All the farmer’s requests for a refund to date have subsequently been ignored by Comrey.
Comrey’s work was subpar and failed to meet industry or statutory standards, the filing argues, Shapiro said. A Bedford County farmer paid her $4,000 for services, but she submitted the plan to the farmer only after threats of legal action. The plan that she submitted was full of errors and missing basic requirements, causing the local conservation district to require the farmer resubmit the plan. Comrey’s resubmitted plan also failed to meet basic statutory standards, and threatened serious financial harm to the farmer’s operations as a result of the delays.
Anyone who has paid for goods and services that haven’t been delivered can file a complaint at www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/consumer-complaint/ or contact the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection at scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
