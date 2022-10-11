WYSOX — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro visited Wysox Sunday evening to meet with local residents at the Bradford County Conservation District.
The visit was one of many campaign stops that he made on Sunday that included Luzerne, Wayne and Susquehanna counties.
Shapiro discussed how he would lead Pennsylvania if elected governor and address a variety of issues that include public safety, the economy and protecting democracy. He specifically talked about how he plans to help rural Pennsylvania.
“We need to invest in public education, put vo-tech back in our schools and add a mental health counselor to our school buildings,” Shapiro said. “I think that we need to make sure that we invest in public safety, hire more state troopers and municipal police and grow the economy by connecting people to the Internet, raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour and investing in energy opportunities. These are some of the fundamental things I hear from all across rural communities.”
He stated that educational investment isn’t simply just writing a check to school districts. One of many policies and changes that he proposed was doing away with standardized testing.
“We need to bring vo-tech back to our classrooms to help our kids learn trade,” he said. “We need to make sure that in every school building in Pennsylvania there is a mental health counselor because our kids are struggling.”
Public safety investment was a key issue that he addressed to attendees as well.
“I have seen this as attorney general, we have arrested 8,200 drug dealers during my time in office, 500 child predators and nearly as many gun traffickers,” he said. “I want to hire 2,000 more police officers across Pennsylvania and make sure people not only are safe, but when they see a police officer that they feel safe.”
He stated that he would expand jobs and invest in apprenticeship programs because people that enter them earn 30% more in wages.
“We have to make sure that we seize our opportunity to create thousands of green energy jobs across Pennsylvania without losing the jobs we have here,” Shapiro said. “I’ll be an all of the above energy governor.”
He discussed how his experience as attorney general has involved holding powerful entities accountable. In 2015, he filed a complaint against Chesapeake Energy for alleged “unfair and deceptive business practices in securing natural gas leases and in its improper payment of royalties to Pennsylvania landowners,” according to the Attorney General’s website. In 2021, Chesapeake agreed to pay $5.3 million in restitution for Pennsylvania landowners with Chesapeake leases.
“We are not going to let them rip off a landowner or pollute our water, streams [or] air,” he stated. “We are going to make sure that we hold industries accountable, but we create jobs from that area.”
Shapiro told attendees that a major focus of his campaign is to defeat his Republican gubernatorial opponent Doug Mastriano. Multiple times he described his opponent as too dangerous and extreme to be elected governor. One reason that he gave was Mastriano’s opposition to abortion. He brought up Mastriano’s statement in 2019 that women should be charged with murder if they violated his proposed abortion ban.
“I know there are strong opinions on both sides of this issue, but here is what I know to be true: Doug Mastriano should not get between women and their doctors [or] women making decisions over their own bodies,” Shapiro stated. “Doug Mastriano actually said ‘my body, my choice’ is ridiculous nonsense. That is dangerous and it’s extreme and it has no place in Pennsylvania.”
Shapiro accused Mastriano of recruiting white supremacists through Gab, a social media site. Mastriano’s campaign paid Gab $5,000 for “campaign consulting” in April before the May 17 primary, according to the Washington Post’s July 28 reporting.
He also discussed Mastriano’s appearance at former President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. Mastriano helped charter buses to the rally, according to PennLive’s Jan. 7, 2021 report. Shapiro alleged that Mastriano was there to stop Pennsylvanians’ votes from being counted. Trump and Mastriano have both stated that the 2020 election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden.
On election issues, Mastriano would appoint a secretary of state with experience in securing elections from fraud, enact universal voter ID for voting and eliminate “no-excuse” mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes, according to the Mastriano campaign website.
“I will tell you we had a clean, fair, safe and secure election in the commonwealth and the will of the people was respected,” Shapiro said. “Some Republicans won and some Democrats won and to make these outrageous arguments and put forth these lies does nothing other then undermine our democracy.”
“I will protect our vote by mail laws in the commonwealth and then we will go further and make sure that we have automatic voter registration so everyone can participate,” Shapiro added.
He elaborated on the presidential election process and Mastriano’s appearance at the Jan. 6 rally.
“When you vote here in Bradford County, your ballot gets counted by the Bradford County Board of Elections, but then it has to get certified by the state. Then, in order for your vote to count in a presidential election, it actually has to be read across the desk in the U.S. House of Representatives. That’s actually how your ballot gets counted,” Shapiro stated.
“He went there that day to stop your vote from being counted. That’s why he was there. That’s why he was part of the angry mob. When law enforcement said stop and put up a steel barricade, they ripped it out of law enforcement’s hands and kept marching. This guy claims to be for law and order. They know he’s not, it’s why every police union in the state has endorsed me and not him,” Shapiro added.
“He told us what he plans to do and that is as governor he is going to use his power to review the voting logs — his words, not mine — and then decertify certain voting machines. That’s what he says he’s going to do. So he’s going to let you vote, but he’s going to pick the winner,” Shapiro said. “That’s not how our democracy works. That’s dangerous and we have to reject that.”
Shapiro expressed that he visited Bradford County toast residents for their vote and join his campaign. He stated that Bradford County is “a critically important community” and his campaign seeks to bring Republicans, Independents and Democrats together.
“My name might be on the ballot, but it’s your rights and future that’s on the line right now. You are the ones that have the power to make the difference.” he said. “You are the ones that have the power to write this next chapter in our American democracy.”
