HARRISBURG – Attorney General Josh Shapiro has put together some tips for Pennsylvanians amid reports of COVID-19 test and vaccine scams as the distribution of Phase 1A makes its way across the country.
“As the COVID-19 vaccine is administered to Pennsylvanians, we believe scammers will begin working overtime to take advantage of consumers and attempt to steal your personal information and your money,” he said, “Pennsylvanians should remain on guard and report any scams to my office. We are here to help.”
He is currently alerting consumers to be aware of scammers attempting to steal insurance information, money, or both.
“Any call claiming that you can cut in line to get the vaccine by paying out of pocket is a scam and should be reported to our office,” the website reads.
The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General offers the following tips to avoid testing and vaccine scams:
a If one receives a call from someone claiming to be from one’s insurance company, hang up and call the number on the back of one’s medical insurance or prescription card to confirm whether the call is legitimate.
a Scammers will claim the cost of the vaccines are covered by insurance, but they will need additional information to process the shipment
a Be cautious if one is being pressured to share any information or make a payment immediately
a Always be wary of any unsolicited offers that require one to provide insurance or doctor’s information.
a Anyone who believes they have been scammed can file a complaint with the office of attorney general on the following webpage – https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/submit-a-complaint/scams-complaint/.
—
Further information on COVID-19 test and vaccine scams and additional resources can be found on the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission websites.
