HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is telling Pennsylvanians to be weary when receiving calls or texts that claim to be about their taxes, noting that scammers often claim to be the IRS or even a fake tax agency called the “Bureau of Tax Enforcement.”
“Scammers will try and frighten people by threatening them with a lien or a levy for unpaid taxes,” said Shapiro in a recent news release. “They want you to panic and hand over your money and personal information as quickly as possible. Pennsylvanians should know the tricks these scammers use so they can keep calm and keep themselves, their money, and their personal information safe.”
With the April 18 deadline for filing taxes quickly approaching, scammers use this time of year especially because many people are already in contact with tax preparation companies and IRS agents. However, tax season or not, everyone should be on the lookout for calls, letters, or text messages that have suspicious characteristics, including:
- Threats to involve law enforcement, immigration or the police
- Requests for personal information or account information
- Requests for payment through cash, prepaid debit cards, wire transfers, crypto currency or gift cards.
Shapiro also reminded Pennsylvanians:
- The IRS does not initiate contact with taxpayers by email, text message, or social media and citizens can only review their tax account online at IRS.gov or by calling the IRS at 800-829-1040
- The IRS does not require a specific type of payment
- Scammers spoof phone numbers, so receiving a call from an IRS number does not mean it is legitimate
- Be careful selecting a tax preparation business online, as those services can also sometimes be scams
- Do not click on links in suspicious text messages claiming to be from the IRS or to be about your taxes.
Calls, texts, and other contacts claiming to be from the IRS can be reported to phishing@irs.gov.
Pennsylvanians with questions or who feel they may have been victimized by a tax scam can also submit a complaint with the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection by visiting the website, emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov, or calling 1-800-441-2555.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.