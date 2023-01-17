HARRISBURG – During Military Appreciation Day at the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 12, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding joined MG Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA, PA Veteran Farming Network, and farmer veterans to announce the first recipients of the PA Farm Bill’s Farmer Veteran Grant program.

“I can’t think of a better time or place to announce these first ever PA Farm Bill Farmer Veteran Grant awards to help our veterans enhance and improve their farms and agricultural operations,” said Redding. “More than 7,000 Pennsylvanians are veterans who continue to serve their communities through agriculture. We honor these heroes and thank them for their choice to join our strong and diverse agricultural workforce.”