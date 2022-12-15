HARRISBURG — Last month, more than 52,000 known farmers and other agricultural producers across Pennsylvania began receiving 2022 Census of Agriculture questionnaires from the USDA. Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today urged every Pennsylvania farmer and grower, no matter their location, to take time to respond to help ensure that Pennsylvania doesn’t miss out on opportunities for policies and investments to support their needs.

“If you aren’t counted, you just may not count,” said Redding. “But if you invest a little time in answering the census, you will be helping shape farm policies and decisions that will affect your future, bring opportunities for growth and funding to Pennsylvania, and help ensure that your family, your farm, and your sector of Ag. count.”