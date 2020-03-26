A two liter bottle of hand sanitizer for $250 on Craigslist. An eight ounce bottle of hand sanitizer for $40 on Facebook Marketplace. Packs of face masks for $40 and $50 on eBay.
These were some of the examples provided by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro Wednesday as he announced that he and more than 30 other attorneys general have issued a letter requesting that Amazon, Facebook, eBay, Walmart, and Craigslist more rigorously monitor price gouging by online sellers working through their marketplaces.
“Ripping off consumers by jacking up prices in the middle of a public emergency is against the law and online resellers like Amazon must join in this fight,” said Shapiro in his letter. “These companies form the backbone of online retail and have an obligation to stop illegal price gouging now and put strong practices into place to stop it from happening in the future.”
The attorneys general called for updated policies and enforcement to control price gouging during emergencies, price gouging protections that can be triggered in preparation of an emergency, and to establish a complaint portal consumers can use to report price gouging concerns.
“Online resellers have built advanced platforms and now it’s time to take that talent and help us beat COVID-19 by ensuring ready access to essential goods at fair prices,” said Shapiro.
