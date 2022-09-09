Ahead of pivotal 2022 Pa. election, Wolf administration expands access to voter registration forms

The order expands on an existing federal law that requires certain state agencies, including the departments of Health and Human Services, to provide clients the opportunity to register to vote.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania will now offer voter registration forms at libraries, state park offices, and state-run veterans homes, among other locations, as part of an enhanced effort to reach about 1.7 million people eligibile to vote but who are not registered.