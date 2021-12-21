Bradford County experienced two separate structure fires in the townships of Albany and Pike on Sunday.
A vehicle near 1911 Marsh Road in Albany Township caught fire around 4 p.m. and spread to an out building, according to Jeff Rosenheck, the county emergency management coordinator.
The New Albany Fire Department responded and were assisted by the Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Monroeton Fire Department as well as Guthrie EMS and the Sullivan County fire departments of Dushore and Mildred.
The cause was undetermined and there were no injuries, according to Rosenheck.
The other fire that day occurred at 12 Travis Lane off Williams Road in Pike Township.
A call came in around 7 p.m. for smoke and fire at a trailer and local fire departments arrived to find the structure fully engulfed in flames, said Rosenheck.
The fire departments of LeRaysville, Rome and Herrickville along with HOPS Ambulance were on scene and the fire’s cause was undetermined, but was not suspicious, he said.
No injuries were sustained and the Red Cross is currently helping the family, he said.
