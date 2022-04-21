NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP – The four employees and one contractor injured from the Thursday morning explosion at Global Tungsten & Powders Corp. have been released from the hospital, officials shared early Thursday evening.
The explosion took place in a production building on the company’s North Towanda campus. An initial report released from GTP shortly before noon said the workers’ injuries were believed to be non-life threatening and that they were transported to a local hospital for additional evaluation. The company contacted the employees’ families and the contractor’s employer, and was ready to provide assistance to them as needed.
“GTP extends its sincere appreciation to the local emergency responders and hospital personnel who assisted the company during the incident and provided medical care to injured employees,” GTP said in a statement.
The area around where the explosion took place was secured following the incident as officials investigated.
Additional details have not been made available at this time.
