All three Towanda Area schools going virtual through next week (free to read)

Seven more students and staff within the Towanda Area school district tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a press release.
The update included that three students and one staff member were with the Jr./Sr. High School, one student was from the Towanda Area Elementary School, and one student and staff member were from J. Andrew Morrow Primary School.
All three schools will move to virtual learning through March 31 in accordance with the Department of Education’s School Closure Matrix.
The school board again related that all potential close contacts have been informed not to return to the building until they’re cleared in accordance with the Pennsylvania Department of Health quarantine guidelines.
Students should log into their Schoology accounts daily for Zoom links to their classes.
At this time, all extracurricular activities remain paused as the school board continues to reevaluate how to safely adjust outdoor activities if possible.
Families should contact the schools with any questions.
