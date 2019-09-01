ATHENS — The Athens Township Police released a report on Friday of an armed robbery incident that occurred at Smokin’ Joes Smoke Shop on Wilawana Road in Athens.
According to the report, the police received a report at 7:09 p.m. of a hold-up alarm at the shop. The suspect is described as being a heavy-set black male wearing a sweatshirt, sweatpants and a baseball hat.
The release states that the suspect entered the store when no other customers were present and displayed what appeared to gun before demanding an employee to hand over all the money in the register.
The suspect is accused of placing the money in a backpack before fleeing the scene.
The Athens Township Police are investigating the incident and have asked that anyone with information of the incident call them at (570) 888-2200.
Two people entered the business at about the same time as the suspect was leaving and the police are asking that these individuals contact them.
