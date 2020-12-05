Allen recognized with PSBA Honor Roll designation

CANTON — Canton’s Ryan Allen was recently recognized by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association for eight years of serving on the Canton Area School District Board of Education.
During a Canton Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Pennsylvania School Boards Association Member Services Manager Autumn Alleman announced that Allen has been honored by being placed on PSBA’s Honor Roll.
“The legacy of the school board service is firmly embedded in the history of our nation and its commitment to public education,” Alleman stated. “The PSBA has a rich history as the first school boards association established in the United States.”
Alleman explained that the ideal school board member is described as an “ethical, principled individual with a deep desire to serve in their community.”
“School directors have a strong belief in the value of public schools and local control of public education for the benefit of all students. Today more than ever school districts are expected to offer more services along with world class instruction with limited resources,” Alleman said. “These expectations provide a tremendous challenge for school directors who are unpaid volunteers and who work tirelessly, giving of their free time away from their families to serve their community.”
“The Honor Roll is your association’s way of saying thank you to those individuals who exemplify leadership by giving unselfishly of their time and talents for the betterment of public schools they serve,” she continued. “It gives me immense pleasure to recognize Ryan Allen for eight years of school board service. Mr. Allen, thank you for your time and commitment to public education.”
