TROY — A five man team of volunteers from ALLETE Armenia Mountain Wind pitched in to help clear and clean the grounds of the Endless Mountains Mission Center in Burlington on Wednesday as another United Way of Bradford County Day of Caring event.
The United Way of Bradford County’s Day of Caring program matches volunteers from businesses that donate to United Way to help fund local non-profit organizations with a chosen non-profit beneficiary, sending company representatives to aid their organization partner with practical projects.
Tammi Storrs, director of the Endless Mountains Mission Center, stated that the ALLETE team power washed the center’s porch, railings and sidewalks, trimmed bushes, cut down trees and brush and more around the campus and plan to return to paint.
“Having this work (done) and the grounds cleaned up and looking good helps tremendously in giving our guests peace of mind and helping them to work on their exit plans and do what they have to do to go forward,” Storrs said. “So many of them call this a haven and they feel much peace here.”
“To have this local team come and volunteer (and) help at the center shows how much we are a community benefit organization and how the community stands with our mission,” she continued.
“United Way Day of Caring is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together,” stated United Way of Bradford County Executive Director Kerri Strauss. “The Mission Center is one of our partner agencies who greatly benefit from a Day of Caring, and in this case ALLETE Clean Energy — Armenia Mountain Wind are stepping up to help out in a big way. United Way is thrilled to be a liaison to help our community unite.”
Storrs told that so far in 2020 the mission center has served 52 men, women and children through providing temporary housing and that mission center staff has helped numerous others that did not reside at the center find housing as well.
The mission center plans to renovate their pavilion into a storage space to hold donations of beds, couches and other home supplies to provide to their clients when their permanent housing is found.
“This is so exciting because too often we find housing for them but they have no furniture, items to take with them,” Storrs commented.
The Endless Mountains Mission Center can be reached at (570) 297-4489 or on Facebook.
