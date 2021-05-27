Allied Health Care Services denied application for mental health housing

TOWANDA BORUGH – A conditional use application to establish supported housing for six individuals with mental health needs near the edge of a Towanda Borough commercial district was denied Wednesday during a continuation of a May 3 public hearing.
Allied Health Care Services applied for the conditional use in hopes of purchasing the former Northern Tier Counseling building at 846 S. Main St. Allied Health Care Services planned to create two separate dwelling units that could each house three people, with on-site supervision throughout the day and night.
Robert Ames, the vice president of community services for Allied Health Care Services, told the borough council earlier this month that they were called in by Bradford County to meet a need.
The organization has operated its Community Residential Rehabilitation site at 12 Mix Ave. for many years, and Ames said this new facility would serve a midway point for county referrals as they move closer toward living independently.
Attorney Damian Rossettie, who represented Allied Health Care Services, argued earlier this month that the residence would fit within a commercial use since it is a place of work for the staff, while also noting the benefits of this type of facility bordering a residential area while remaining close to the downtown.
However, before making their vote to deny the application, borough council members feared that they would be setting a bad precedent by allowing first floor residential in a commercial district, where it is forbidden.
“With the vacant buildings that we have on Main Street, what’s to prevent the owners there from putting residents on the first floor?” said borough Councilman Will Kovalcin.
Northern Tier Counseling CEO Paul DeNault said he had dropped the price on the property so Allied Health Care Services could address a great need in the community.
“I could fill six of these programs tomorrow,” DeNault said. “We serviced 2,000 people just this past year.”
He noted that if Allied Health Care Services wasn’t able to secure the property, he had other providers ready to use the facility for treatment, but without the residential component.
“It almost feels discriminatory in a sense because if this program didn’t get in, I’m going to put other programs in there,” DeNault said. “I have a drug and alcohol manager who wants to put in an intensive program in there – commercial, not overnight – and I have a drop-in center director who wants to use it. So I’ll take it back and put other programs in there, and there will be a lot more people, but it will still fall under the code of commercial.”
Solicitor Fred Smith said once the borough issues a written decision, Allied Health Care Services will have 30 days to appeal through the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas.
