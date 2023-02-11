AllOne Charities and Coterra Energy provide grant to Trehab

Trehab, a Community Action Agency serving Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Tioga, Wayne and Wyoming counties in northeastern Pennsylvania, was the recent recipient of a $10,000 check from Coterra Energy and AllOne Charities. The collaboration will help Trehab provide additional assistance for as many as 250 senior citizens.
“It’s a neat program, and we really appreciate it,” said Trehab executive director Dennis Phelps. “Seniors are really struggling with the higher costs of everything. Even those with a modest incomes are struggling with high utility costs.”
