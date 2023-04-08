Almost 40 elementary schools have closed in rural north-central Pa. in the past decade. Here’s why.

Rural school districts in north-central Pennsylvania have been forced to close elementary schools because of aging infrastructure, budget shortfalls, and declining student populations.

 For Spotlight PA/Nate Smallwood
STATE COLLEGE — At least 38 elementary schools in north-central Pennsylvania have closed over the past decade, forcing students and staff to adapt to more crowded schools, longer commutes, and larger class sizes.

Clearfield Area Elementary School is one of the largest elementary schools in north-central Pennsylvania, with more than 1,000 students.

