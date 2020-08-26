TROY — The first day of Troy’s new Farmer and Vendor Market blossomed on Tuesday with 20 vendors and a steady flow of attendees throughout the morning.
The market, which is slated to open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. each Tuesday through at least the end of September, featured a selection of local goods including an assortment of fresh produce, handmade soaps, maple products, candles and food vendors.
Though there was concern prior to the event that it wouldn’t garner much attendance being held on a weekday morning, vendors stated that there was a good turn out yesterday and Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins told that the market offered benefits for both guests and businesses alike.
“They enjoyed getting out and looking around, shopping and talking to people,” Jenkins said, adding that visitors called it “something normal in the crazy COVID world.”
“I think it was good for the vendors to be able to get out to sell their merchandise and enjoy the people,” she continued. “For the community I believe it gave them a chance to come out and walk around and shop, Have lunch and ice (cream) or a fresh squeezed lemonade. I hope that while they were here they also stopped at some local businesses and supported them as well. Overall, people enjoyed it as so many events have been cancelled this year.”
Jenkins stated that event organizers are looking for more produce, egg, meat, cheese and flower vendors to hopefully participate in coming weeks.
“We want it to be a place the people think of as their local market to buy their fresh products. Plus, while they are here they can shop for other items,” she commented.
Individuals interested in being a vendor at the weekly Farmer and Vendor Market are encouraged to contact event organizers by email at info@troyfair.com, phone at (570) 297-3648 or by sending a message to the Troy Fair Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.