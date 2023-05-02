TROY — Regional artists showcased their musical talents during a new singing competition over the weekend.
Alparon Park hosted “The American Idol Meets The Voice Talent Search” Saturday and Sunday. The contest’s first round was held on April 22 and a field of multiple participants was narrowed down to ten finalists. These contestants included Justin Raynor, Clark Jackson, Jacob Gilpin, Asiah Savage, Alexis Bradford, Willow Bacorn, Kristina Heimbach, Adam Keir, Lacey Maryott and Joel Voorhees.
On Saturday, the top ten performed on the Lower Meadow Pavilion Stage before a captivated audience. The judges included music agent, David Yugar and American Idol finalists Aaron Kelly and Murphy. For the top five, they selected Raynor, Jackson, Gilpin, Savage and Bradford.
The contest continued Sunday where the top five performed on the same stage. The Voice finalist Jimmy Mowery served as an additional judge for the final day.
Jackson was named the winner after impressing the judges with both his singing and guitar playing. He won a $500 cash prize and paid trip to Nashville to work with music industry professionals, according to Troy Fair President Cathy Jenkins. Jackson will also perform at the Troy Fair set for July 24 to 29.
Raynor took second place and won a cash prize of $200. The first and second place finalists played a song together before collaborating with Kelly and Mowery on a musical performance.
“The amount of talent that’s in the area is unbelievable and the judges had a hard time [picking a winner],” Jenkins said. “There was so much good entertainment.”
On Saturday, Murphy and Kelly collaborated and performed “House Of The Rising Sun” by The Animals. Murphy expressed that as a traveling musician, he and other artists are forever grateful to audiences that attend their shows. Kelly stated that the purpose of the talent search was to give more attention to local musicians.
“We all collectively put this together because there’s just so many artists especially in this area,” Kelly said.
He stated that aspiring artists often seek his advice on how to break into the music industry. Kelly helped organize the contest as a way to give them a spotlight.
“This is a tough business and you always constantly have to be relevant,” Kelly said. “Sometimes you don’t know how to start and that’s what we wanted to do is give somebody a start.”
