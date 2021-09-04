Alparon Park rally to bring more voices against vaccine mandates

TROY TOWNSHIP – As rallies against vaccine mandates continue locally and across the nation, a big local effort is now set for Alparon Park
The Sunday, Sept. 12 Fight the Vaccination Mandates event will feature national speakers such as former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon and retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Robert Spalding III remotely, and retired CIA operations officers Sam and Gina Faddis in person.
Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko will also address the crowd.
Speaking about the upcoming event Friday, McLinko stressed that he isn’t against vaccines – especially since he is already vaccinated against COVID-19 – but against the government forcing health care workers to become vaccinated or face termination. A federal mandate for nursing home workers has him especially concerned about what might happen at the Bradford County Manor, which is supported by around $9 million of federal funding and has already dealt with low staffing.
“Are they (the federal government) trying to crush the health industry?” McLinko said. “We’re already short-handed. They can’t do this. … I’m just furious about all of this stuff because it just seems the line moves all of the time.”
Organization of the Alparon Park event is being led by Sam Bennett, a local health care worker who held a rally against vaccine mandates around Howard Elmer Park in Sayre recently.
A similar rally promoted by the Bradford County Pa. Red Way Events group is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday on the sidewalk along Elmira Street by the Walmart in Athens Township, with another set for the same time period on Saturday, Sept. 11 along the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Towanda Borough, according to Facebook postings.
“Ten months ago, these people were heroes,” McLinko said about health care workers, echoing statements made as part of rallies across the country. “Now, they’re (the government) is trying to bully them. Most of these people have had COVID. They have the anti-bodies.”
Furthermore, McLinko said locals have not been able to make their voices heard before state and federal lawmakers make decisions that affect them. This includes the mask mandate recently put in place by Gov. Wolf’s administration that will require Pennsylvania students to wear face coverings starting Tuesday.
“Put in rigorous testing for COVID. Do that. There’s other things we can do to protect people,” McLinko said. “I’ve had friends who have gotten COVID who have been vaccinated. It isn’t the end-all. Testing does tell us where it’s at and they should have done that before they did all of this.”
Around one-third of Bradford County’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
“If you get vaccinated, great. I’m vaccinated. My mom’s vaccinated. My wife is vaccinated. But it’s a whole other matter to have the federal government, without any legislation, without any debate, mandate or use money as a means of holding you hostage over 100% compliance. It just makes me mad,” McLinko said.
The Sept. 12 event will also address the issue of mask mandates, and McLinko is trying to bring in a lawyer to speak who is involved in a lawsuit over the mask mandate with the commonwealth.
Fight the Vaccination Mandates will start at 3 p.m. at the Gate 3 South Pavilion in Alparon Park and will be held rain or shine. Those attending are encouraged to bring their own seating.
