Although Special Olympics was cancelled this year, students from the Sayre and Athens school districts still came together on the grounds of Alumni Stadium Friday to put their skills to the test and have fun with Exceptional Athlete Day. Pictured, one athlete runs the 50-meter dash while others dance to “YMCA.”
