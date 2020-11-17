TOWANDA — Representative Fred Keller (R-12) slipped golden medals that read “you will always be our hero” around the necks of multiple Korean War veterans Friday, not only on behalf of American people but also the country of South Korea.
Robert DeSousa, a retired Colonel JA and State Director for the office of U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA), hosted Friday’s Ambassador for Peace Medal Ceremony, one of 800 Toomey’s office has held across Pennsylvania, at American Legion Post 42 in Towanda.
South Korea issued the Ambassador for Peace medals in honor of the 60th anniversary of the Korean War, according to DeSousa, who explained the importance American servicemen and women played in freeing South Koreans from the “complete communist despotism” of North Korea.
DeSousa stated that though America was newly out of World War II, lacking supplies and far from wanting to participate in another military conflict when the Korean War began, American troops responded to the East to aid South Korea in resisting North Korea and the threat of communism.
“The Korean War has often been called the forgotten war, sandwiched in between two other conflicts, World War II and Vietnam, but it is never forgotten by the people of South Korea. The people of South Korea continue to this day to hold the American soldier and our allies who ensured their freedom very dear,” DeSousa said.
“We went to plug the hole and the guys there plugged the hole under daunting circumstances. We thought we were going to go in there and push the North Korean rabble back. These guys weren’t facing just the North Korean rabble, they were facing the Red Army and they were well supplied. But we held the line and ultimately pushed them back and stayed at the line, and today, South Korea is free,” he continued. “They held the line and their fortitude, their perseverance made South Korea what it is today.”
DeSousa thanked the Korean War veterans and families of veterans in attendance, stating that to this day the profound impact of the American military’s aid to South Korea can be seen in the stark contrast between South Korea and the “totalitarian” government of its northern neighbors.
“We’re very honored here, on behalf of myself, the Congressman and the res. We are the ones that are honored to be in the presence of American heroes and the families of American heroes,” DeSousa commented. “Often we hear on Memorial Day the phrase lest we forget and this (the medal) is a symbol that not only the people of South Korea, but your elected representatives, have not forgotten what you did in Korea all those years ago and what all of our veterans do. And, the fact that there are young men and women wearing the uniform of their nation today that are still in harm’s way in far, far places.”
State Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) also presented each veteran with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, thanking them for their service on behalf of herself, Representative Clint Owlett (R-68) and the entire House, while Keller and Bradford County Commissioners Daryl Miller, Doug McClinko and John Sullivan offered their gratitude as well.
“(We’ve) often heard about the Greatest Generation, our veterans are the greatest of every generation ... I want to make sure that they always remember that,” Keller relayed.
“(You) go and they serve but then you come home and you serve in our communities,” he continued. “Whether it’s a business you work in or what you do for public service, you make our communities better here at home after having fought for our freedom ... when you show up to fight on behalf of the American people and our freedom, the people that you’re fighting for, and the places your fighting in, may not know where we’re from in Bradford County or in Sullivan County or Linglestown in that case, Dauphin County, may not know where these areas are or these towns are in Towanda or Troy, Williamsport, but when they show up with this flag, they know that the United States of America is coming and they know that the force of good on this earth is coming to defend them and protect them from tyranny.”
Pickett deemed attending the ceremony a “humbling honor” for her and recalled learning of the end of the Korean War with her family and the “absolute elation” she witnessed from the adults surrounding her at the time.
“Freedom and a chance to live with the liberties we do have; if we didn’t go out, if we didn’t have people in our society that are willing to lay everything down they have and everything down they’re doing and go and fight for those liberties and those freedoms, I hesitate to think we wouldn’t have them very long. It’s a key part in how we’re able to retain them, along with the citizens that are willing to back them up, support them and be there for them before and after they give that service,” she stated. “The people of Korea are clearly and loudly when they hand this (medal) to American veterans, they are clearly saying, loudly, thank you, we thank you so very much and we will never forget what you did for our country.”
“We can not thank you enough, we can not be humble enough, and certainly this is a wonderful, wonderful gift from the South Korean people,” she concluded.
Veterans honored during the ceremony included Cpl. Patrick Beirne, Cpl. Kenneth Edsell, SN. Glen Ellis Jr., GySgt. Keith Haight Sr., Sgt(T). Earl Mayo, Sgt(T). Charles Miller, Cpl. Silas Mills Sr., Cpl. Edward Moritz, Cpl. Carlton Repsher Jr., A1C. George Webb and SN. Nicholas Williams.
