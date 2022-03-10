Democrat Amanda Waldman announces her candidacy for U.S. Congress in the 9th District of Pennsylvania. The newly redrawn 12-county area includes Lycoming, Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan, Wyoming, western Luzerne, Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Schuylkill, Lebanon, and Northern Berks counties.
Born and raised on her family’s farm in Lycoming County, Waldman is a single mother who knows what it’s like to work multiple jobs to make ends meet. Waldman wants to represent rural Pennsylvania as someone who actually understands what it means to struggle; to have experienced making the choice between putting food on the table and paying the electric bill.
Waldman’s policy priorities include protecting small farms, fully-funded public education, a living wage to fuel a better economy, affordable and accessible healthcare including ensuring veterans’ healthcare, and demanding better for rural communities.
“While working in Harrisburg for the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, I saw firsthand just how dysfunctional our government can be,” she said. “I’ve watched as people’s priorities were disregarded and common-sense legislation never even made it to a vote, making life harder for us in rural Pennsylvania.”
Learn more at www.waldman4pa.com.
