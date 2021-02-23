SAYRE BOROUGH – An investigation is ongoing after an ambulance was stolen from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Tuesday morning.
According to Guthrie Corporate Communications Manager Kathy Cramer, police confirmed that an ambulance was stolen from the medical facility early Tuesday, but little other information could be provided by Guthrie at this point.
“The suspect may be a patient who was present at the Emergency Department and because of patient confidentiality, Guthrie cannot offer any additional comment,” Cramer said.
Tuesday afternoon, WENY news reported that the ambulance stolen from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital was found "in New York State." No specific location was given.
The Daily Review's attempt to reach Sayre Borough Police Department for comment was not immediately successful.
WENY News noted that Sayre Police Department has classified that theft of the ambulance as an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Sayre police at 570-888-2233. Reports can be kept confidential.
