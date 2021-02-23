Ambulance stolen from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital

SAYRE BOROUGH – Sayre police are investigating the theft of an ambulance from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Tuesday morning.
According to Guthrie Corporate Communications Manager Kathy Cramer, police confirmed that an ambulance was stolen from the Robert Packer Hospital Tuesday morning, but little other information can be provided by Guthrie at this point.
“The suspect may be a patient who was present at the Emergency Department and because of patient confidentiality, Guthrie cannot offer any additional comment,” Cramer said.
Watch for updates to this story as more information becomes available.
